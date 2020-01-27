djr-2020-01-25-sport-new-site-hester-twp1

New Site guard Wesley Hester tries to get his layup off against Potts Camp early in the first period on Friday night.

 Thomas Wells

GIRLS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A);21-2;1

2. Pontotoc (4A);21-3;2

3. Lafayette (5A);17-2;3

4. New Site (2A);25-1;4

5. Ripley (4A);21-2;5

6. Kossuth (3A);18-4;6

7. Belmont (3A);21-2;7

8. Calhoun City (2A);18-2;8

9. Baldwyn (1A);15-5;9

10. Tishomingo County (4A);18-6;10

BOYS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Ingomar (1A);27-0;1

2. Starkville (6A);14-2;2

3. Ripley (4A);20-2;3

4. Saltillo (5A);20-2;4

5. New Site (2A);23-3;5

6. New Albany (4A);17-5;7

7. Holly Springs (3A);18-6;6

8. Pontotoc (4A);17-6;8

9. Booneville (3A);15-5;NR

10. Biggersville (1A);18-1;9

