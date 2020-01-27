GIRLS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A);21-2;1
2. Pontotoc (4A);21-3;2
3. Lafayette (5A);17-2;3
4. New Site (2A);25-1;4
5. Ripley (4A);21-2;5
6. Kossuth (3A);18-4;6
7. Belmont (3A);21-2;7
8. Calhoun City (2A);18-2;8
9. Baldwyn (1A);15-5;9
10. Tishomingo County (4A);18-6;10
BOYS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Ingomar (1A);27-0;1
2. Starkville (6A);14-2;2
3. Ripley (4A);20-2;3
4. Saltillo (5A);20-2;4
5. New Site (2A);23-3;5
6. New Albany (4A);17-5;7
7. Holly Springs (3A);18-6;6
8. Pontotoc (4A);17-6;8
9. Booneville (3A);15-5;NR
10. Biggersville (1A);18-1;9