Madison Bennett's Tishomingo County squad is up to No. 5 in this week's Daily Journal basketball rankings.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 3-1 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 3-1 | 2

3. South Pontotoc (4A) | 3-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 1-0 | 4

5. Tishomingo County (4A) | 6-0 | 9

6. Kossuth (3A) | 0-0 | 6

7. Ingomar (1A) | 5-0 | 7

8. Calhoun City (2A) | 3-0 | 8

9. Belmont (2A) | 3-1 | 5

10. Blue Mountain (1A) | 6-0 | 10

BOYS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 2-1 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 3-1 | 2

3. Booneville (3A) | 0-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 0-0 | 4

5. Pontotoc (4A) | 1-3 | 5

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 1-0 | 6

7. Ripley (4A) | 2-1 | 7

8. Ingomar (1A) | 5-0 | 8

9. Saltillo (5A) | 2-0 | 9

10. West Point (5A) | 5-1 | NR

