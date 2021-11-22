djr-2021-11-10-sport-tupelo-fuller-arp1 (copy)

Logan Fuller and his Tupelo Golden Wave remain at No. 1 in this week's rankings.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 4-1 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 5-1 | 2

3. South Pontotoc (4A) | 6-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 2-0 | 4

5. Tishomingo County (4A) | 8-0 | 5

6. Kossuth (3A) | 1-1 | 6

7. Calhoun City (2A) | 6-0 | 8

8. Belmont (2A) | 6-1 | 9

9. Blue Mountain (1A) | 8-0 | 10

10. Lafayette (5A) | 4-1 | NR

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 3-1 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 5-1 | 2

3. Booneville (3A) | 2-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 0-0 | 4

5. H.W. Byers (1A) | 3-0 | 6

6. Pontotoc (4A) | 2-4 | 5

7. Ingomar (1A) | 8-0 | 8

8. Saltillo (5A) | 4-0 | 9

9. Ripley (4A) | 4-1 | 7

10. Amory (3A) | 4-1 | NR

