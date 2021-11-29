djr-2021-02-13-sport-belmont-guin-arp1

Rayleigh Guin's Belmont squad is up to No. 7 in this week's girls rankings.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 5-2 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 5-2 | 2

3. South Pontotoc (4A) | 8-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 3-0 | 4

5. Tishomingo County (4A) | 9-0 | 5

6. Calhoun City (2A) | 7-0 | 7

7. Belmont (2A) | 6-1 | 8

8. Blue Mountain (1A) | 9-0 | 9

9. New Site (2A) | 7-2 | NR

10. Booneville (3A) | 4-0 | NR

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 6-1 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 6-1 | 2

3. Booneville (3A) | 3-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 0-0 | 4

5. H.W. Byers (1A) | 4-0 | 5

6. Ingomar (1A) | 9-0 | 7

7. Saltillo (5A) | 5-0 | 8

8. Ripley (4A) | 5-1 | 9

9. South Pontotoc (4A) | 8-1 | NR

10. Pontotoc (4A) | 2-5 | 6

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus