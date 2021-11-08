djr-2021-05-16-sport-tupelo-robert-green-arp2 (copy)

Robert Green speaks during a press conference where he was announced as the new Boys Head Basketball Coach at Tupelo High School in May 2021.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 2-0 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 1-1 | 2

3. South Pontotoc (4A) | 2-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 1-0 | 4

5. Belmont (2A) | 2-0 | 5

6. Kossuth (3A) | 0-0 | 6

7. Ingomar (1A) | 3-0 | 7

8. Calhoun City (2A) | 2-0 | 8

9. Tishomingo County (4A) | 3-0 | NR

10. Blue Mountain (1A) | 3-0 | NR

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 1-0 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 2-1 | 2

3. Booneville (3A) | 0-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) |0-0| 4

5. Pontotoc (4A) | 1-1 | 5

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 0-0 | 6

7. Ripley (4A) | 0-1 | 7

8. Ingomar (1A) | 3-0 | NR

9. Saltillo (5A) | 0-0 | 9

10. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 1-1 | 8

