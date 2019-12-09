GIRLS

Team (Class);Record;Pvs

1. Lafayette (5A);7-0;1

2. Pontotoc (4A);8-1;2

3. Ripley (4A);9-0;3

4. New Site (2A);11-0;8

5. Tupelo (6A);10-1;5

6. Kossuth (3A);6-2;4

7. Belmont (3A);9-0;7

8. Tishomingo County (4A);9-2;NR

9. Calhoun City (2A);6-1;9

10. Pine Grove (1A);6-3;6

BOYS

Team (Class);Record;Pvs

1. Starkville (6A);5-1;2

2. Ingomar (1A);11-0;3

3. Tupelo (6A);9-3;1

4. Saltillo (5A);8-1;4

5. Ripley (4A);6-2;6

6. New Site (2A);10-0;7

7. Oxford (6A);7-5;5

8. Potts Camp (2A);8-0;9

9. New Albany (4A);7-1;8

10. Houston (3A);6-2;10

