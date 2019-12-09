GIRLS
Team (Class);Record;Pvs
1. Lafayette (5A);7-0;1
2. Pontotoc (4A);8-1;2
3. Ripley (4A);9-0;3
4. New Site (2A);11-0;8
5. Tupelo (6A);10-1;5
6. Kossuth (3A);6-2;4
7. Belmont (3A);9-0;7
8. Tishomingo County (4A);9-2;NR
9. Calhoun City (2A);6-1;9
10. Pine Grove (1A);6-3;6
BOYS
Team (Class);Record;Pvs
1. Starkville (6A);5-1;2
2. Ingomar (1A);11-0;3
3. Tupelo (6A);9-3;1
4. Saltillo (5A);8-1;4
5. Ripley (4A);6-2;6
6. New Site (2A);10-0;7
7. Oxford (6A);7-5;5
8. Potts Camp (2A);8-0;9
9. New Albany (4A);7-1;8
10. Houston (3A);6-2;10