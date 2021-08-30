djr-2021-08-22-sport-iahs-iasac-smith-twp2-toned

Isaac Smith's Itawamba AHS team moved up to No. 3 in this week's Large School rankings after beating Amory, 35-14, on Friday.

 THOMAS WELLS | Daily Journal

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Oxford (6A) | 1-0 | 1

2. West Point (5A) | 0-1 | 2

3. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 1-0 | 4

4. Tupelo (6A) | 1-0 | 5

5. Lafayette (5A) | 0-1 | 3

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Nettleton (3A) | 0-1 | 1

2. Calhoun City (2A) | 0-1 | 2

3. Biggersville (1A) | 1-0 | 5

4. Amory (3A) | 0-1 | 4

5. East Union (2A) | 0-1 | 3

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus