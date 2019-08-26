LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (1-0): Beat Horn Lake 34-6. This week: at Louisville.
2. Starkville (0-1): Lost to Brandon 27-21. This week: hosts Oxford.
3. Oxford (1-0): Beat Northwest Rankin 43-7. This week: at Starkville.
4. Lafayette (1-0): Beat Cleveland Central 34-14. This week: at Southaven.
5. Corinth (1-0): Beat Shannon 35-0. This week: hosts Tupelo.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (1-0): Beat Pontotoc 26-0. This week: at Calhoun City.
2. Booneville (1-0): Beat Mooreville 32-20. This week: hosts Baldwyn.
3. Calhoun City (1-0): Beat Ashland 55-0. This week: hosts Houston.
4. Smithville (1-0): Beat Belmont 12-0. This week: hosts Hatley.
5. Amory (0-1): Lost to Itawamba AHS 46-28. This week: hosts Saltillo.