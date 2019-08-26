djr-2019-08-18-sport-rish-alford-twp1

Rish Alford and his Houston teammates remain No. 1 this week in the Daily Journal's small-school football rankings.

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (1-0): Beat Horn Lake 34-6. This week: at Louisville.

2. Starkville (0-1): Lost to Brandon 27-21. This week: hosts Oxford.

3. Oxford (1-0): Beat Northwest Rankin 43-7. This week: at Starkville.

4. Lafayette (1-0): Beat Cleveland Central 34-14. This week: at Southaven.

5. Corinth (1-0): Beat Shannon 35-0. This week: hosts Tupelo.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (1-0): Beat Pontotoc 26-0. This week: at Calhoun City.

2. Booneville (1-0): Beat Mooreville 32-20. This week: hosts Baldwyn.

3. Calhoun City (1-0): Beat Ashland 55-0. This week: hosts Houston.

4. Smithville (1-0): Beat Belmont 12-0. This week: hosts Hatley.

5. Amory (0-1): Lost to Itawamba AHS 46-28. This week: hosts Saltillo.

