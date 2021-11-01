djr-2021-10-30-sport-tcps-warren-twp1

TCPS running back Jaden Warren and the Eagles jumped out to a 24-0 lead over Smithville Friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. West Point (5A) | 7-2 | 1

2. Lafayette (5A) | 8-2 | 2

3. Oxford (6A) | 7-3 | 3

4. Starkville (6A) | 9-1 | 4

5. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 9-1 | 5

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Kossuth (3A) | 8-2 | 2

2. East Webster (2A) | 7-3 | 3

3. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 7-2 | 4

4. Baldwyn (2A) | 8-2 | 1

5. Biggersville (1A) | 7-2 | 5

