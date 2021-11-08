djr-2021-10-09-sport-starkville-petty-arp2

Trey Petty's Starkville squad moved up to No. 3 in this week's Large School rankings.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

(Final for regular season)

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. West Point (5A) | 8-2 | 1

2. Lafayette (5A) | 9-2 | 2

3. Starkville (6A) | 10-1 | 4

4. Oxford (6A) | 7-4 | 3

5. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 10-1 | 5

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Kossuth (3A) | 9-2 | 1

2. East Webster (2A) | 8-3 | 2

3. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 8-2 | 3

4. Baldwyn (2A) | 9-2 | 4

5. Biggersville (1A) | 8-2 | 5

