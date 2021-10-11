Omar Howell

Omar Howell's Oxford Chargers remain No. 3 in this week's Daily Journal large school rankings after a win over Germantown.

 Bruce Newman

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. West Point (5A) | 4-2 | 1

2. Lafayette (5A) | 5-2 | 2

3. Oxford (6A) | 5-2 | 3

4. Starkville (6A) | 7-0 | 5

5. Tupelo (6A) | 5-2 | 4

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Baldwyn (2A) | 6-1 | 1

2. Kossuth (3A) | 5-2 | 2

3. East Webster (2A) | 5-2 | 3

4. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 4-2 | 5

5. Mantachie (3A) | 5-2 | 4

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

