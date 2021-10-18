djr-2021-08-22-sport-iahs-iasac-smith-twp1-toned

Isaac Smith's Itawamba AHS squad moved back into the Daily Journal large school rankings this week at No. 5.

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. West Point (5A) | 5-2 | 1

2. Lafayette (5A) | 6-2 | 2

3. Starkville (6A) | 8-0 | 4

4. Oxford (6A) | 5-3 | 3

5. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 7-1 | NR

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Baldwyn (2A) | 7-1 | 1

2. Kossuth (3A) | 6-2 | 2

3. East Webster (2A) | 5-3 | 3

4. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 5-2 | 4

5. Mantachie (3A) | 6-2 | 5

