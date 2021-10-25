djr-2021-10-02-sport-biggersville-knight-twp2

Jathan Hatch's Biggersville Lions are back in the Daily Journal's small school rankings this week.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. West Point (5A) | 6-2 | 1

2. Lafayette (5A) | 7-2 | 2

3. Oxford (6A) | 6-3 | 4

4. Starkville (6A) | 8-1 | 3

5. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 8-1 | 5

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Baldwyn (2A) | 8-1 | 1

2. Kossuth (3A) | 7-2 | 2

3. East Webster (2A) | 6-3 | 3

4. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 6-2 | 4

5. Biggersville (1A) | 6-2 | NR

