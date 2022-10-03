Daily Journal High School Football Rankings, Oct. 3 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 3, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Thomas Kline's Itawamba AHS team is up to No. 2 in this week's Large School rankings. Thomas Wells | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGSLARGE SCHOOLSTeam (Class) | W-L | Pvs1. Tupelo (6A) | 6-0 | 12. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 6-0 | 33. Starkville (6A) | 4-2 | 24. West Point (5A) | 3-2 | 55. Oxford (6A) | 3-2 | 4SMALL SCHOOLSTeam (Class) | W-L | Pvs1. Amory (3A) | 5-1 | 12. Baldwyn (2A) | 5-1 | 23. Kossuth (3A) | 4-2 | 34. Biggersville (1A) | 5-0 | 45. Mantachie (3A) | 6-0 | 5 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Rankings Tupelo Golden Wave Itawamba Ahs Indians Starkville Yellowjackets West Point Green Wave Oxford Chargers Amory Panthers Baldwyn Bearcats Kossuth Aggies Biggersville Lions Mantachie Mustangs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters