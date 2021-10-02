djr-2021-10-02-sport-tcps-warren-twp2

Jaden Warren's Tupelo Christian team moved into the Daily Journal's small school rankings this week after beating Biggersville on Friday.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. West Point (5A) | 3-2 | 2

2. Lafayette (5A) | 4-2 | 3

3. Oxford (6A) | 4-2 | 4

4. Tupelo (6A) | 5-1 | 1

5. Starkville (6A) | 6-0 | 5

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Baldwyn (2A) | 5-1 | 1

2. Kossuth (3A) | 4-2 | NR

3. East Webster (2A) | 5-1 | 5

4. Mantachie (3A) | 5-1 | NR

5. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 3-2 | NR

brad.locke@djournal.com

