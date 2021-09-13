djr-2021-09-11-sport-tupelo-middlebrooks-arp2

Tupelo's Quay Middlebrooks rushed for 127 yards in Friday's 56-0 win over Corinth.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Oxford (6A) | 2-1 | 1

2. West Point (5A) | 1-2 | 2

3. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 3-0 | 3

4. Tupelo (6A) | 3-0 | 4

5. Lafayette (5A) | 2-1 | 5

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Nettleton (3A) | 2-1 | 1

2. Booneville (3A) | 3-0 | 4

3. Baldwyn (2A) | 2-1 | 5

4. Biggersville (1A) | 1-1 | 3

5. East Webster (2A) | 3-0 | NR

brad.locke@djournal.com

