djr-2021-09-11-sport-tupelo-harrell-arp1

Jeremiah Harrell's Tupelo squad is the Daily Journal's new No. 1 large school this week.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 4-0 | 4

2. West Point (5A) | 1-2 | 2

3. Lafayette (5A) | 3-1 | 5

4. Oxford (6A) | 2-2 | 1

5. Starkville (6A) | 4-0 | NR

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Nettleton (3A) | 2-2 | 1

2. Booneville (3A) | 3-1 | 2

3. Baldwyn (2A) | 3-1 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 2-1 | 4

5. East Webster (2A) | 3-1 | 5

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus