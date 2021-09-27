djr-2021-09-04-sports-baldwyn-stewart-twp1 (copy)

Joseph Stewart, left, and his Baldwyn Bearcats are coming off a 34-2 win over Alcorn Central. Baldwyn is the new No. 1 small school team in this week's Daily Journal rankings.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 5-0 | 1

2. West Point (5A) | 2-2 | 2

3. Lafayette (5A) | 3-2 | 3

4. Oxford (6A) | 3-2 | 4

5. Starkville (6A) | 5-0 | 5

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Baldwyn (2A) | 4-1 | 3

2. Booneville (3A) | 3-2 | 2

3. Nettleton (3A) | 2-3 | 1

4. Biggersville (1A) | 3-1 | 4

5. East Webster (2A) | 4-1 | 5

