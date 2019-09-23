LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (4-1): Beat Noxubee County 52-7. This week: at Lafayette.
2. Starkville (3-2): Beat Meridian 57-0. This week: hosts South Panola.
3. Oxford (3-1): Idle. This week: hosts Southaven.
4. Lafayette (3-1): Idle. This week: hosts West Point.
5. Itawamba AHS (5-0): Beat Senatobia 23-21. This week: hosts Houston.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (5-0): Beat Eupora 25-0. This week: at Itawamba AHS.
2. Booneville (4-1): Beat Saltillo 35-20. This week: idle.
3. East Webster (5-0): Beat East Union 62-38. This week: hosts Union.
4. Smithville (3-1): Idle. This week: at Hamilton.
5. Calhoun City (3-2): Beat Water Valley 14-7. This week: at North Pontotoc.