LARGE SCHOOLS 

1. West Point (4-1): Beat Noxubee County 52-7. This week: at Lafayette.

2. Starkville (3-2): Beat Meridian 57-0. This week: hosts South Panola.

3. Oxford (3-1): Idle. This week: hosts Southaven.

4. Lafayette (3-1): Idle. This week: hosts West Point.

5. Itawamba AHS (5-0): Beat Senatobia 23-21. This week: hosts Houston.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (5-0): Beat Eupora 25-0. This week: at Itawamba AHS.

2. Booneville (4-1): Beat Saltillo 35-20. This week: idle.

3. East Webster (5-0): Beat East Union 62-38. This week: hosts Union.

4. Smithville (3-1): Idle. This week: at Hamilton.

5. Calhoun City (3-2): Beat Water Valley 14-7. This week: at North Pontotoc.

dalton.middleton@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DLMiddleton8

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus