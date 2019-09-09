LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (2-1): Beat Starkville 41-35. This week: hosts Tupelo.
2. Starkville (1-2): Lost to West Point 41-35. This week: hosts Louisville.
3. Oxford (2-1): Beat Grenada 33-14. This week: at Lafayette.
4. Lafayette (3-0): Beat Horn Lake 28-14. This week: hosts Oxford.
5. Tupelo (2-1): Beat Neshoba Central 24-6. This week: at West Point.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (3-0): Beat New Hope 32-28. This week: hosts Shannon.
2. Booneville (3-0): Beat Ripley 27-26. This week: hosts New Albany.
3. Smithville (3-0): Beat Mantachie 33-7. This week: hosts Noxapater.
4. Calhoun City (2-1): Beat Choctaw County 24-21. This week: at North Panola.
5. Tupelo Christian (3-0): Beat Biggersville 41-26. This week: at Nanih Waiya.