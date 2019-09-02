djr-2019-08-31-sport-booneville-shumpert-twp3

Booneville’s L.J. Shumpert runs past the “Skunk Bowl” sign in the third quarter Friday night against Baldwyn.

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Starkville (1-1): Beat Oxford 45-17. This week: at West Point.

2. West Point (1-1): Lost to Louisville 38-28. This week: hosts Starkville.

3. Oxford (1-1): Lost to Starkville 45-17. This week: hosts Grenada.

4. Lafayette (2-0): Beat Southaven 20-16. This week: hosts Horn Lake.

5. Tupelo (1-1): Beat Corinth 38-35. This week: hosts Neshoba Central.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (2-0): Beat Calhoun City 32-7. This week: at New Hope

2. Booneville (2-0): Beat Baldwyn 38-12. This week: at Ripley.

3. Smithville (2-0): Beat Hatley 33-25. This week: at Mantachie

4. Calhoun City (1-1): Lost to Houston 32-7. This week: hosts Choctaw County.

5. Amory (1-1): Beat Saltillo 42-30. This week: at Caledonia.

