LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (1-1): Beat Oxford 45-17. This week: at West Point.
2. West Point (1-1): Lost to Louisville 38-28. This week: hosts Starkville.
3. Oxford (1-1): Lost to Starkville 45-17. This week: hosts Grenada.
4. Lafayette (2-0): Beat Southaven 20-16. This week: hosts Horn Lake.
5. Tupelo (1-1): Beat Corinth 38-35. This week: hosts Neshoba Central.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (2-0): Beat Calhoun City 32-7. This week: at New Hope
2. Booneville (2-0): Beat Baldwyn 38-12. This week: at Ripley.
3. Smithville (2-0): Beat Hatley 33-25. This week: at Mantachie
4. Calhoun City (1-1): Lost to Houston 32-7. This week: hosts Choctaw County.
5. Amory (1-1): Beat Saltillo 42-30. This week: at Caledonia.