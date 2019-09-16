LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (3-1): Beat Tupelo 37-7. This week: at Noxubee County.
2. Starkville (2-2): Beat Louisville 35-7. This week: at Meridian.
3. Oxford (3-1): Beat Lafayette 46-7. This week: idle.
4. Lafayette (3-1): Lost to Oxford 46-7. This week: idle.
5. Tupelo (2-2): Lost to West Point 37-7. This week: idle.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (4-0): Beat Shannon 18-14. This week: hosts Eupora.
2. Booneville (3-1): Lost to New Albany 42-41. This week: at Saltillo.
3. Smithville (3-1): Lost to Noxapater 22-14 (OT). This week: idle.
4. East Webster (4-0): Beat Choctaw County 23-20. This week: at East Union.
5. Calhoun City (2-2): Lost to North Panola 26-8. This week: hosts Water Valley.