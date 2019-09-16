djr-2017-12-02-sport-starkville-altmyerp1

Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer looks for a receiver in the second quarter.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (3-1): Beat Tupelo 37-7. This week: at Noxubee County.

2. Starkville (2-2): Beat Louisville 35-7. This week: at Meridian.

3. Oxford (3-1): Beat Lafayette 46-7. This week: idle.

4. Lafayette (3-1): Lost to Oxford 46-7. This week: idle.

5. Tupelo (2-2): Lost to West Point 37-7. This week: idle.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (4-0): Beat Shannon 18-14. This week: hosts Eupora.

2. Booneville (3-1): Lost to New Albany 42-41. This week: at Saltillo.

3. Smithville (3-1): Lost to Noxapater 22-14 (OT). This week: idle.

4. East Webster (4-0): Beat Choctaw County 23-20. This week: at East Union.

5. Calhoun City (2-2): Lost to North Panola 26-8. This week: hosts Water Valley.

dalton.middleton@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DLMiddleton8

