LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (5-1): Beat Lafayette 28-24. This week: hosts Saltillo.

2. Starkville (4-2): Beat South Panola 24-20. This week: hosts Germantown.

3. Oxford (4-1): Beat Southaven 45-8. This week: at Lewisburg.

4. Itawamba AHS (6-0): Beat Houston 38-14. This week: at South Pontotoc.

5. Tupelo (3-2): Beat Hernando 42-21. This week: hosts Olive Branch.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (5-1): Lost to Itawamba AHS 38-14. This week: at Noxubee County.

2. Booneville (4-1): Idle. This week: hosts Alcorn Central.

3. East Webster (6-0): Beat Union 27-20. This week: at Calhoun City.

4. Smithville (4-1): Beat Hamilton 42-0. This week: at Vardaman.

5. Walnut (5-1): Beat South Pontotoc 42-14. This week: at J.Z. George.

