featured agate Daily Journal high school softball rankings, April 11 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pitcher Layla Owens and catcher Chloe McClain have helped get Itawamba AHS into this week's softball rankings. ABBY LODEN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAILY JOURNAL SOFTBALL RANKINGSTeam (Class) | W-L | Pvs1. Booneville (3A) | 15-5 | 12. Kossuth (3A) | 14-5 | 23. Saltillo (5A) | 16-2-1 | 44. Mantachie (3A) | 19-4 | 55. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 17-4 | 36. East Webster (2A) | 17-4 | 67. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 12-6-1 | NR8. Corinth (4A) | 14-5-1 | 89. Pine Grove (1A) | 18-3 | 910. Pontotoc (4A) | 16-5 | 7 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Rankings Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters