IAHS softball photo 1 (copy)

Pitcher Layla Owens and catcher Chloe McClain have helped get Itawamba AHS into this week's softball rankings.

 ABBY LODEN

DAILY JOURNAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Booneville (3A) | 15-5 | 1

2. Kossuth (3A) | 14-5 | 2

3. Saltillo (5A) | 16-2-1 | 4

4. Mantachie (3A) | 19-4 | 5

5. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 17-4 | 3

6. East Webster (2A) | 17-4 | 6

7. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 12-6-1 | NR

8. Corinth (4A) | 14-5-1 | 8

9. Pine Grove (1A) | 18-3 | 9

10. Pontotoc (4A) | 16-5 | 7

