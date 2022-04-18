DAILY JOURNAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Kossuth (3A) | 15-5 | 2

2. Booneville (3A) | 15-6 | 1

3. Saltillo (5A) | 18-2-1 | 3

4. Mantachie (3A) | 19-5 | 4

5. East Webster (2A) | 20-4 | 6

6. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 14-6-1 | 7

7. Corinth (4A) | 16-5-1 | 8

8. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 18-5 | 5

9. East Union (2A) | 20-3 | NR

10. Pontotoc (4A) | 18-5 | 10

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus