Amelia Nelson's Booneville team remains No. 1 in the Daily Journal rankings.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

DAILY JOURNAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Booneville (3A) | 12-4 | 1

2. Kossuth (3A) | 12-3 | 3

3. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 16-3 | 2

4. Saltillo (5A) | 12-2-1 | 4

5. Mantachie (3A) | 15-4 | 5

6. East Webster (2A) | 14-4 | 6

7. Pontotoc (4A) | 15-3 | 7

8. Corinth (4A) | 13-3-1 | NR

9. Pine Grove (2A) | 17-2 | 9

10. Hatley (3A) | 15-2 | NR

