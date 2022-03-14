djr-2021-04-18-saltillo-softball-arp1

Saltillo's Shelby Payne, from left, A.K. Willingham and Caitlyn Carnathan have led the Lady Tigers to a 7-1 start.

DAILY JOURNAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Booneville (3A) | 4-3 | 1

2. Saltillo (5A) | 7-1 | 2

3. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 12-1 | 4

4. Kossuth (3A) | 7-2 | 3

5. Mantachie (3A) | 7-1 | 7

6. Mooreville (3A) | 5-3 | 6

7. East Webster (2A) | 8-3 | NR

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 8-1 | 9

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 7-2 | NR

10. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 5-1 | NR

