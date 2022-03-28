Allie Beckley (copy)

Allie Beckley's Pontotoc squad is up to No. 7 in this week's Daily Journal softball rankings.

 By JONATHAN WISE Pontotoc Progress

DAILY JOURNAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Booneville (3A) | 11-3 | 1

2. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 14-2 | 3

3. Kossuth (3A) | 9-3 | 4

4. Saltillo (5A) | 10-2-1 | 2

5. Mantachie (3A) | 12-3 | 5

6. East Webster (2A) | 11-4 | 8

7. Pontotoc (4A) | 10-3 | 9

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 10-2 | 7

9. Pine Grove (2A) | 15-1 | 10

10. Mooreville (4A) | 7-5 | 6

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus