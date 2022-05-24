Booneville softball

Booneville won a second-straight Class 3A state championship last week and finishes at No. 1 in the Daily Journal rankings.

FINAL DAILY JOURNAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Booneville (3A) | 27-9 | 2

2. East Webster (2A) | 29-5 | 4

3. Saltillo (5A) | 22-4-2 | 3

4. Kossuth (3A) | 22-9 | 1

5. Mantachie (3A) | 23-8 | 4

6. East Union (2A) | 26-5 | 9

7. Pontotoc (4A) | 21-9 | 10

8. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 18-8-1 | 6

9. Vardaman (1A) | 22-7 | NR

10. Hatley (3A) | 17-5 | NR

