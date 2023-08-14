featured agate Daily Journal high school volleyball rankings, Aug. 14 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 14, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Campbell Guin's Mantachie squad enters the rankings this week at No. 8. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGSTeam (Class) | W-L | Pvs1. Oxford (7A) | 4-2 | 12. Belmont (3A) | 5-3 | 23. Ingomar (2A) | 9-0 | 44. Lafayette (5A) | 6-3 | 55. Regents (MAIS) | 3-3 | 36. Kossuth (3A) | 5-2 | 67. Alcorn Central (3A) | 5-1 | 78. Mantachie (3A) | 4-0 | NR9. New Albany (4A) | 4-2 | 810. East Union (2A) | 6-3 | NR Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Rankings Sports Volleyball Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you