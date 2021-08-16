djr-2021-08-12-sport-tupelo-bishop-arp1

Laurie Bishop's Tupelo volleyball team is off to an 0-2 start, falling to reigning 6A state champ DeSoto Central and then Center Hill.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Belmont (2A) | 0-0 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 1-0 | 3

3. Oxford (6A) | 1-0 | 4

4. Alcorn Central (3A) | 3-0 | 5

5. Tupelo (6A) | 0-2 | 2

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus