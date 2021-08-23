Amelia Lancaster

Amelia Lancaster's Alcorn Central team moved up to No. 3 in this week's volleyball rankings.

 Thomas Wells | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Belmont (2A) | 2-1 | 1

2. Oxford (6A) | 6-0 | 3

3. Alcorn Central (3A) | 7-0 | 4

4. Lafayette (5A) | 7-3 | NR

5. Kossuth (3A) | 5-0 | NR

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus