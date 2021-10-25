djr-2021-10-22-sport-alcorn-volleyball-twp1

Amelia Lancaster, left, and Makensie King helped Alcorn Central to win the Class 3A state championship.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

FINAL DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Oxford (6A) | 29-3 | 1

2. Alcorn Central (3A) | 27-4 | 2

3. Belmont (2A) | 33-4 | 3

4. Pontotoc (4A) | 18-6 | NR

5. Lafayette (5A) | 24-9 | 5

