DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 9-2 | 2

2. Starkville (6A) | 9-2 | 1

3. Oxford (6A) | 7-5 | 5

4. Corinth (4A) | 6-1 | NR

5. Alcorn Central (3A) | 10-3 | 4

