DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A) | 9-2 | 2
2. Starkville (6A) | 9-2 | 1
3. Oxford (6A) | 7-5 | 5
4. Corinth (4A) | 6-1 | NR
5. Alcorn Central (3A) | 10-3 | 4
Twitter: @bradlocke
