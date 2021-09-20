djr-2021-09-15-sport-belmont-wilemon-twp1

Sydnee Wilemon's Belmont Lady Cardinals are 21-3 after wins over Baldwyn, Mantachie and East Union last week.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Oxford (6A) | 21-1 | 1

2. Belmont (2A) | 21-3 | 2

3. Alcorn Central (3A) | 17-3 | 3

4. Kossuth (3A) | 15-4 | 4

5. Lafayette (5A) | 16-6 | 5

brad.locke@djournal.com

