DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 10-2 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 10-3 | 2

3. Corinth (4A) | 6-1 | 4

4. Belmont (3A) | 12-2 | NR

5. Amory (3A) | 8-3 | NR

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

