DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Oxford (6A) | 23-1 | 1

2. Alcorn Central (3A) | 19-3 | 3

3. Belmont (2A) | 23-4 | 2

4. Kossuth (3A) | 17-4 | 4

5. Lafayette (5A) | 18-6 | 5

