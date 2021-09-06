DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Oxford (6A) | 13-0 | 1

2. Belmont (2A) | 12-3 | 2

3. Alcorn Central (3A) | 15-3 | 3

4. Lafayette (5A) | 9-4 | 4

5. Kossuth (3A) | 10-3 | 5

