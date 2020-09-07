DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 4-1 | 1

2. Tupelo (6A) | 2-1 | 2

3. Pontotoc (4A) | 5-0 | 4

4. Alcorn Central (3A) | 5-1 | 5

5. Oxford (6A) | 2-3 | 3

