Daily Journal Large School All-Area Football Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Dec 24, 2022 LARGE SCHOOL TEAMFIRST TEAMZAY ALEXANDEROL, Sr., Tupelo• Mississippi State signee anchored line at left tackle; allowed just 2 sacks in 14 games; Class 6A all-state first team.ZION ASHBYWR/CB, Sr., Itawamba AHS• Made 64 catches for 1,168 yards, 15 TDs; rushed for 72 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries; on defense, had 34 tackles, 4 INTs, 2 TDs.BRAYLON BURNSIDEWR/DB, Jr., Starkville• Made 75 catches for 1,158 yards, 11 TDs; Class 6A all-state first team; on defense, made 12 tackles, 1 INT; Class 6A all-state first team.KAHNEN DANIELSQB/RB, Jr., West Point• Rushed for 2,027 yards, 24 TDs on 203 carries; completed 10 of 18 passes (55.6%) for 212 yards, 2 TDs; Class 5A all-state first team.TY DAVISQB, Sr., Itawamba AHS• Completed 253 of 369 passes (68.6%) for 3,483 yards, 33 TDs, 11 INTs; Class 4A all-state first team.K.D. GIBSONWR, Sr., Tupelo• Made 50 catches for 896 yards, 13 TDs; had 2 rushing TDs and 1 kickoff return TD.JEREMIAH HARRELLQB, Jr., Tupelo• Completed 183 of 297 passes (61.6%) for 2,837 yards, 36 TDs, 6 INTs.NY'JADUS HOLLOWAYLB, Sr., Starkville• Made 174 tackles, 30 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 4 forced fumbles.CHRIS RODGERSLB/RB, Sr., Corinth• Recorded 116 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks; on offense, rushed for 653 yards, 13 TDs on 103 carries; Class 4A all-state first team.ALEX SANFORDLB, Sr., Oxford• Arkansas signee totaled 104 tackles, 18 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; Class 6A all-state first team.JAMARION SCOTTDE, Sr., Tupelo• Made 75 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery.ISAAC SMITHRB/S, Sr., Itawamba AHS• Rushed for 913 yards, 17 TDs on 70 carries; made 46 catches for 762 yards, 4 TDs; on defense, had 76 tackles, 4 TFL, 10 INTs, scored 3 TDs; Class 4A Mr. Football.»1A, 2A, 3A ALL-AREA TEAMS High school sports Daily Journal Small School All-Area Football Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal SECOND TEAMFRED ADAMSCB, Sr., Tupelo• Recorded 46 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 INTs, 22 passes defended; Class 6A all-state second team.JAMAL COOPERWOODRB/LB, Sr., Houston• Rushed for 1,200 yards, 14 TDs on 191 carries; on defense, made 92 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.ROMAN GREGORYRB, Sr., Oxford• Rushed for 986 yards, 14 TDs on 191 carries; made 27 catches for 374 yards, 4 TDs.TONY LUCIOUSDL, Sr., Starkville• Recorded 81 tackles, 39 TFL, 10 sacks; Class 6A all-state first team.JHACE MALLARDLB, Sr., West Point• Recorded 71 tackles, 18 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 forced fumbles; Class 5A all-state second team.MALAKI PEGUESDL, Sr., Oxford• Recorded 49 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble; Class 6A all-state first team.»2022 ALL-AREA AWARDS High school sports Coach of the Year: Tackett guides Hamilton's big turnaround By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Offensive Player of the Year: Harrell stays positive, keeps cool By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal TREY PETTYQB, Jr., Starkville• Completed 197 of 311 passes (63.3%) for 2,737 yards, 30 TDs, 7 INTs; rushed for 766 yards, 17 TDs on 168 carries.JORDAN PRATTRB/LB, Sr., Houston• Rushed for 800 yards, 10 TDs on 106 carries; on defense, made 121 tackles, 21 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries.ZECH PRATTS, Sr., Tupelo• Notched 60 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 INTs, 11 passes defended; Class 6A all-state second team.JAYDEN REEDRB, Sr., Lafayette• Rushed for 1,589 yards, 27 TDs on 285 carries; finished career with 4,250 yards, 50 TDs; Class 5A all-state second team.MICHAEL TURNERWR/DB, Jr., Ripley• Made 15 catches for 317 yards, 5 TDs; on defense, recorded 41 tackles, 10 INTs, 2 TDs.BRANDON WATKINSDL, Sr., Houston• Recorded 95 tackles, 21 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries; named Division 2-4A Defensive MVP; Class 4A all-state first team. brad.locke@journalinc.com Brad Locke Senior sports reporter 