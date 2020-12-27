LUKE ALTMYER
Sr., QB, Starkville
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175
The Buzz: Completed 125 of 195 passes (64.1%) for 1,653 yards, 16 TDs and 5 INTs in seven games; also rushed for 222 yards, 3 TDs. Ole Miss signee.
CAYDEN BETTS
Sr., RB, Corinth
Height: 6-0 Weight: 206
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,561 yards, 21 TDs on 174 carries; made 21 catches for 279 yards, 3 TDs; also had 4 TDs on kickoff returns.
TAE CHANDLER
Jr., RB/S, Itawamba AHS
Height: 5-8 Weight: 165
The Buzz: Totaled 1,132 yards and 14 TDs rushing and receiving; on defense, had 102 tackles, 8 INTs, 6 fumble recoveries.
C.J. HILL
Jr., RB, New Albany
Height: 5-8 Weight: 210
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,230 yards – averaging 136.7 per game – and 15 TDs on 165 carries; has rushed for 2,811 yards, 34 TDs over last two seasons.
A.I. NUGENT
Sr., RB/LB, New Albany
Height: 6-0 Weight: 200
The Buzz: Rushed for 690 yards, 8 TDs on 79 carries; at OLB, recorded 87 tackles, 11 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries; also blocked two punts and one field goal. Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year.
JAYLIN RUSH
Sr., DT, West Point
Height: 6-2 Weight: 300
The Buzz: Wrecked opposing offensive linemen to the tune of 72 tackles, 14 TFL, 8 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Played in Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.
ALEX SANFORD
So., LB, Oxford
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230
The Buzz: Breakout player led the team in tackles with 116 to go with 23 TFL, 4 sacks, 22 QB hurries, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 blocked punts.
TRISTAN SHORTER
Sr., LB, Oxford
Height: 6-1 Weight: 190
The Buzz: Playing a hybrid OLB position, recorded 75 tackles, 12 TFL and 6 INTs, 4 returned for TDs; also had 3 fumble recoveries and 2 blocked punts. Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
ISAAC SMITH
So., RB/S, Itawamba AHS
Height: 6-1 Weight: 180
The Buzz: Totaled 851 yards, 12 TDs rushing and receiving; on defense, made 91 tackles, 6 INTs, 6 fumble recoveries and blocked 3 kicks.
BRENDAN TOLES
Sr., CB, Lafayette
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175
The Buzz: Made 36 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INTs despite teams trying to avoid him. Played in Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game. Southern Miss signee.
MARIO WILBOURN
Jr., LB, Lafayette
Height: 6-0 Weight: 210
The Buzz: Tackling machine at MLB racked up 110 stops along with 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.
CAMERON YOUNG
Jr., RB, West Point
Height: 5-11 Weight: 190
The Buzz: Led a loaded backfield with 1,526 yards, 24 TDs on 233 carries; led West Point to a fifth-straight 5A state title game. First-team all-state pick.