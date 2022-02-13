DAILY JOURNAL PRESEASON BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L

1. Oxford (6A) | 24-6

2. Tupelo (6A) | 27-10

3. Saltillo (5A) | 26-11

4. Mooreville (4A) | 27-8

5. Amory (3A) | 24-12

6. East Union (2A) | 27-7

7. Kossuth (3A) | 19-12

8. Nettleton (3A) | 22-11

9. South Pontotoc (4A) | 18-7

10. Pine Grove (2A) | 27-9

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus