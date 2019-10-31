Team;Record;Class
1. Pontotoc;28-3;4A
• Returning all five starters from last season.
2. Lafayette;27-4;5A
• Lost in 5A quarterfinals to eventual champ Olive Branch.
3. Ripley;27-6;4A
• Lost in 4A title game to Louisville.
4. Pine Grove;33-3;1A
• Has won three straight state championships.
5. Kossuth;25-7;3A
• Won program’s first state title last season.
6. Tupelo;22-9;6A
• Reached 6A quarterfinals.
7. Belmont;25-9;3A
• Lost to Kossuth in 3A title game.
8. Calhoun City;30-2;2A
• Lost to West Lincoln in 2A semifinals.
9. Starkville;20-4;6A
• Returns second-leading scorer Amaya Ford (10 ppg).
10. Tishomingo County;19-10;4A
• Five players with starting experience are back.