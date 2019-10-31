Team;Record;Class

1. Pontotoc;28-3;4A

• Returning all five starters from last season.

2. Lafayette;27-4;5A

• Lost in 5A quarterfinals to eventual champ Olive Branch.

3. Ripley;27-6;4A

• Lost in 4A title game to Louisville.

4. Pine Grove;33-3;1A

• Has won three straight state championships.

5. Kossuth;25-7;3A

• Won program’s first state title last season.

6. Tupelo;22-9;6A

• Reached 6A quarterfinals.

7. Belmont;25-9;3A

• Lost to Kossuth in 3A title game.

8. Calhoun City;30-2;2A

• Lost to West Lincoln in 2A semifinals.

9. Starkville;20-4;6A

• Returns second-leading scorer Amaya Ford (10 ppg).

10. Tishomingo County;19-10;4A

• Five players with starting experience are back.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

