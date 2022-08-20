LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (6A)
The Yellowjackets were 12-2 last season and reached the North final, thanks in large part to young dual-threat QB Trey Petty. As a sophomore, he passed for 1,597 yards and rushed for 874 yards, accounting for 26 total touchdowns. His top target was classmate Braylon Burnside (41 catches, 709 yards, 7 TDs).
Also back is defensive lineman Eric Thomas, who had 93 tackles and 12 sacks.
2. Oxford (6A)
Arkansas commit Alex Sanford leads an experienced defense at his middle linebacker spot. There are very few questions on this side of the ball.
However, the Chargers (8-5 last year) need to find more production on offense after averaging a modest 249.2 yards per game. That should happen with the addition of QB Mack Howard, a transfer from Heritage Academy who passed for 47 touchdowns last season.
The run game is led by tailback Roman Gregory, who rushed for 1,042 yards and 14 TDs as a junior.
3. West Point (5A)
Several big-time defenders are gone from last year’s 11-3 squad, like Keon Cunningham and Fred McMillian. But West Point reloads as well as anybody in the state.
Plus, the rushing attack will be as formidable as ever with the return of quarterback Kahnen Daniels and running back Keshawn Henley. Those two combined for 2,096 yards and 24 TDs on the ground last year.
The Green Wave have reached six-straight state title games.
4. Lafayette (5A)
Despite some key personnel losses, Lafayette’s defense will still be tough to crack. Defensive back Kylan Egerson and linebacker Martrell Wilbourn are among the returnees.
On offense, Charlie Fair played well at quarterback last season after starter Tyrus Williams was knocked out by summer surgery. Running back Jayden Reed has rushed for 2,693 yards and 23 TDs in his career.
The big question for the Commodores, who went 10-3 last season: Can they finally get past Division 1-5A foe West Point?
5. Itawamba AHS (4A)
The Indians, 11-2 last year, return big playmakers, most notably four-star prospect Isaac Smith. He not only rushed for 1,196 yards and 23 TDs last fall, he recorded 51 tackles and five interceptions on defense.
Quarterback Ty Davis has bulked up after a standout 2021 season, and he’s picked up another passing target in Tupelo Christian transfer Layth Holiday.
An opportunistic defense has been Itawamba’s best strength the last few years, and Smith will be front and center in the turnover battle.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (3A)
QB Jatarian Ware got progressively better as a first-year starter and led the Panthers to the 3A title game. He’s back, and so is veteran running back Charleston French, who rushed for 1,880 yards and 25 touchdowns on 215 carries.
A big intangible for Amory last season was the players getting on board with new head coach Brooks Dampeer, who was not immediately a popular hire in the community. But after leading the Panthers to a 10-4 record and their first title appearance in nearly two decades, Dampeer should have buy-in from everyone.
2. Kossuth (3A)
After going 3-7 in 2020, Kossuth went 10-3 last season. Transfer Jack Johnson gave the Aggies a big boost as a dual-threat QB and a defensive back. Kossuth spread the wealth in its rushing attack and returns backs Reece Crum and Brady Kelly.
The front seven should be stout, with linemen Trace Wegmann and Ethan Tucker along with linebackers Evan Patton and Braxton Tucker.
3. Baldwyn (2A)
The Bearcats return major production on both sides of the ball. QB Jamaury Marshall was sharp as a first-year starter, and he’s got Hastin Nelson (23.1 yards per catch) to throw to again.
Defensive lineman Rodney Stewart posted insane numbers last season: 98 tackles, 40 tackles-for-loss and 15 sacks. Behind him are linebackers Adam Floyd and Jonny Harper.
The Bearcats went 10-3 last season.
4. Biggersville (1A)
In his first year as head coach, Case Ingram kept up the momentum started by predecessor Stan Platt. The Lions went 9-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs. It was their fifth-straight postseason trip.
Biggersville returns the Rowsey brothers: quarterback Drew and receiver/defensive back Dylan. Drew Rowsey passed for 22 TDs and just three interceptions in 140 attempts last season. Jathan Hatch, a 1,000-yard rusher, is also back.
5. Booneville (3A)
The Blue Devils haven’t had their usual playoff success the last few years, but they return loads of experience and talent this fall. It starts with running back Zion Nunn, who had a breakout freshman season by rushing for 970 yards and five touchdowns.
Quarterback Ben Sandlin left the team to focus on baseball, but Booneville picked up Noah Gillon, a transfer from Tupelo with a lot of upside. The defense is stacked with the likes of linebacker Tapp Fraiser, lineman Trenton Rocker and defensive back Joey Wheelington.
