DAILY JOURNAL PRESEASON SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L

1. Booneville (3A) | 30-4

2. Saltillo (5A) | 20-7

3. Kossuth (3A) | 19-11

4. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 22-4

5. Myrtle (2A) | 28-4

6. Mooreville (4A) | 20-11

7. Mantachie (3A) | 23-8-2

8. Houston (4A) | 23-4

9. South Pontotoc (4A) | 22-4

10. Wheeler (1A) | 17-8

