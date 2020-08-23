Mia Griffin (copy)

Daily Journal Preseason Volleyball Rankings

Team (Class) Record

1. Starkville (6A) 25-9

The Lady Yellowjackets return five starters from a team that was undefeated in Division 3-6A play last year. Starkville lost in the first round of the playoffs to eventual state champ Clinton.

2. Tupelo (6A) 20-10

The Lady Wave missed the playoffs last season, finishing third in 1-6A behind DeSoto Central and state runner-up Lewisburg. A strong roster returns, led by outside hitter Maggie Griggs and setter Mallory Peters.

3. Oxford (6A) 22-15-1

The Lady Chargers are led by a new coach, Ashley Martin. She inherits a roster that returns several key pieces, including outside hitter Brianna Lyons and right side hitter Ainsley Tacke.

4. Alcorn Central (3A) 26-11

The Lady Bears reached the state semifinals behind the play of Mia Griffin. The 2019 Daily Journal Player of the Year had 403 kills and 375 digs as a sophomore.

5. Pontotoc (4A) 20-12

The Lady Warriors return the bulk of their production, including De’Aisha Browner and Samya Brooks, both of whom are powerful at the net.

