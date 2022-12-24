Daily Journal Small School All-Area Football Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email +11 Dilworth +11 French +11 Hatch +11 Johnson +11 Kelly +11 Pratt +11 Dylan Rowsey +11 Stewart +11 Strong +11 Verner +11 Walker +11 Ware Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMALL SCHOOL TEAMFIRST TEAMZAVIAN DILWORTHWR/DB, Sr., Nettleton• Made 60 catches for 765 yards, 13 TDs; on defense, made 61 tackles, 3 INTs, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries.CHARLESTON FRENCHRB, Sr., Amory• Rushed for 1,642 yards, 28 TDs on 178 carries; made 9 catches for 101 yards, 1 TD; Class 3A all-state first team.JATHAN HATCHRB/CB, Jr., Biggersville• Rushed for 1,696 yards, 26 TDs on 112 carries; made 3 catches for 36 yards, 2 TDs; on defense, logged 24 tackles, 4 INTs, 2 TDs; Class 1A all-state second team.JACK JOHNSONQB/CB, Sr., Kossuth• Completed 84 of 130 passes (64.6%) for 1,385 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs; rushed for 1,052 yards, 19 TDs on 125 carries; on defense, made 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INTs; Class 3A all-state first team.AVERY KELLYWR, Sr., Booneville• Made 68 catches for 937 yards, 9 TDs; named Division 1-3A Co-Offensive MVP; Class 3A all-state first team.ZA PRATTRB/LB, Jr., Vardaman• Rushed for 928 yards, 14 TDs on 122 carries; made 6 catches for 61 yards, 2 TDs; on defense, had 85 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 INT; Class 1A all-state second team.DYLAN ROWSEYWR/S, Sr., Biggersville• Made 41 catches for 841 yards, 17 TDs; on defense, made 134 tackles, 2 TFL, 7 INTs, 2 TDs; Class 1A all-state first team.RODNEY STEWARTDL, Sr., Baldwyn• Made 92 tackles, 31 TFL, 14.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries; named Division 1-2A Overall MVP; Class 2A all-state first team.JERMAINE STRONGQB/DB, Sr., Aberdeen• Completed 89 of 168 passes (53%) for 1,374 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INTs; rushed for 921 yards, 15 TDs on 100 carries; on defense, made 19 tackles, 2 INTs; Class 3A all-state second team.KYZER VERNERRB/LB, So., Hamilton• Rushed for 2,279 yards, 31 TDs on 207 carries; on defense, made 75 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 INT; Class 1A all-state first team.NATE WALKERLB/DL, Jr., Amory• Made 113 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INTs, 5 forced fumbles, scored 2 TDs; Class 3A all-state first team.JATARIAN WAREQB, Sr., Amory• Completed 105 of 173 passes (60.7%) for 1,819 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs; rushed for 755 yards, 13 TDs on 110 carries; Class 3A all-state first team.»4A, 5A, 6A ALL-AREA TEAMS High school sports Daily Journal Large School All-Area Football Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal SECOND TEAMEAN COLLUMOL/DL, Sr., Hamilton• A 6-foot-2, 285-pound center who paved way for a rushing attack that averaged 347.5 yards per game; on defense, had 55 tackles, 8 TFL; Class 1A all-state first team.TRE GUNNDB/WR, Jr., Biggersville• Recorded 52 tackles, 10 INTs; on offense, made 22 catches for 222 yards, 7 TDs; Class 1A all-state first team.HUNTER HESTERRB/WR/CB, Sr., Mantachie• Rushed for 516 yards, 6 TDs on 67 carries; made 16 catches for 376 yards, 6 TDs; on defense, had 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 fumble recovery.CARTER LUNDQUISTDE, Sr., Amory• Recorded 102 tackles, 17 TFL, 11 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; Class 3A all-state second team.JAMAURY MARSHALLQB, Sr., Baldwyn• Completed 103 of 177 passes (58.2%) for 1,836 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs; rushed for 504 yards, 8 TDs on 73 carries; Class 2A all-state second team.HASTIN NELSONWR, Jr., Baldwyn• Made 49 catches for 737 yards, 7 TDs; had 3 punt return TDs, 1 rushing TD; Class 2A all-state first team.»2022 ALL-AREA AWARDS High school sports Coach of the Year: Tackett guides Hamilton's big turnaround By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Offensive Player of the Year: Harrell stays positive, keeps cool By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal DREW ROWSEYQB, Jr., Biggersville• Completed 66 of 105 passes (62.9%) for 1,351 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs; rushed for 206 yards, 4 TDs on 20 carries; Class 1A all-state second team.BRAXTON TUCKERLB, Sr., Kossuth• Made 139 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles; named Division 1-3A Defensive MVP; Class 3A all-state second team.JAYDEN WALKERLB, Sr., Aberdeen• Recorded 104 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries; Class 3A all-state first team.DECORIAN WARRENDL, Jr., Baldwyn• Recorded 68 tackles, 21 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble; named Division 1-2A Defensive MVP; Class 2A all-state second team.TRACE WEGMANNOL/DL, Sr., Kossuth• Made 58 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; Class 3A all-state first team for his work at center.BRAYLEN WILLIAMSQB, Fr., Nettleton• Completed 149 of 275 passes (54.2%) for 2,093 yards, 24 TDs, 7 INTs; rushed for 753 yards, 12 TDs on 118 carries. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football All-area Zavian Dilworth Charleston French Jathan Hatch Jack Johnson Avery Kelly Za Pratt Dylan Rowsey Rodney Stewart Jermaine Strong Kyzer Verner Nate Walker Jatarian Ware Ean Collum Tre Gunn Hunter Hester Carter Lundquist Jamaury Marshall Hastin Nelson Drew Rowsey Braxton Tucker Jayden Walker Decorian Warren Trace Wegmann Braylen Williams Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters