RISH ALFORD
Senior, DL, Houston
Height: 5-9 Weight: 184
The Buzz: Recorded 97 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss, 18 sacks, 4 forced fumbles. Three-time All-Area selection finished his career with 56 sacks. Named MAC Class 3A all-state first team.
STEVEN BETTS
Junior, QB, East Webster
Height: 5-10 Weight: 185
The Buzz: Completed 63 of 147 passes (42.9%) for 1,024 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs. Rushed for 1,614 yards, 7 TDs on 207 carries.
JACOB COX
Senior, OL, Amory
Height: 6-3 Weight: 310
The Buzz: Recorded an 84% blocking grade and 78 pancake blocks. Named MAC Class 3A all-state first team. Paved way for offense that averaged 385 yards per game.
NOAH FOSTER
Junior, WR/DB, TCPS
Height: 5-10 Weight: 185
The Buzz: Made 55 catches for 1,491 yards, 19 TDs in his first year of football. Made 18 tackles, 1 INT on defense. Named MAC Class 1A all-state second team.
KHI HOLIDAY
Junior, QB/CB, TCPS
Height: 5-9 Weight: 145
The Buzz: Completed 171 of 304 passes (56.2%) for 3,261 yards, 38 TDs, 9 INTs. Rushed for 1,437 yards, 20 TDs on 196 carries. Named MAC Class 1A Offensive Player of the Year.
DEDRICK JOHNSON
Senior, WR/CB, Nettleton
Height: 5-10 Weight: 160
The Buzz: Made 25 catches for 657 yards, 8 TDs. On defense, made 20 tackles, 8 INTs. Scored one TD each on an INT return, punt return and kickoff return. Named MAC Class 3A all-state second team.
HUNTER JONES
Junior, QB, Amory
Height: 5-9 Weight: 150
The Buzz: Completed 117 of 197 passes (59.4%) for 2,073 yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs. Rushed for 554 yards, 16 TDs on 82 carries. Named Division 1-3A offensive co-MVP.
COLTON PLUNK
Junior, RB, East Union
Height: 6-2 Weight: 215
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,550 yards, 20 TDs on 145 carries. Had 22 receptions for 555 yards, 9 TDs. Named MAC Class 2A all-state second team.
DAVIAN PRICE
Senior, ATH, Booneville
Height: 5-10 Weight: 187
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,226 yards, 21 TDs on 158 carries. Made 24 catches for 455 yards, 5 TDs. Scored one TD each on a fumble return, punt return and kickoff return. Named Class 3A MAC all-state first team.
ALLEN ROBERTSON
Senior, LB/RB, Houston
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230
The Buzz: Recorded 128 tackles, 32 tackles-for-loss, 14 sacks, 1 INT, 3 fumble recoveries. Rushed for 482 yards, 4 TDs on 54 carries. Named MAC Class 3A all-state first team.
MARCUS THOMAS
Senior, LB, Nettleton
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185
The Buzz: Recorded 168 tackles, 25 tackles-for-loss, 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries. Named MAC Class 3A all-state first team.
JACOLBY WILLIAMS
Senior, WR/DB, Baldwyn
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170
The Buzz: Made 57 catches for 1,215 yards, 17 TDs. On defense, made 27 tackles and led state with 11 INTs. Had 3 TDs on INT returns, 2 on punt returns, one on kickoff return. Named MAC Class 1A all-state first team. Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year.
Compiled by Brad Locke