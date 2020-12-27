STEVEN BETTS

Sr., QB/P, East Webster

Height: 6-0 Weight: 205

The Buzz: Rushed for 1,152 yards, 12 TDs on 144 carries; completed 35 of 77 passes (45.5%) for 807 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs; averaged 40.1 yards per punt.

GOLDMAN BUTLER

Sr., RB/LB, Biggersville

Height: 6-0 Weight: 220

The Buzz: Rushed for 1,800 yards, 27 TDs on 215 carries; also completed 15 of 24 passes for 223 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; made 61 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INTs on defense.

T.J. COLOM

Sr., ATH, Walnut

Height: 5-9 Weight: 170

The Buzz: Rushed for 1,609 yards, 31 TDs on 164 carries; made 30 catches for 413 yards, 3 TDs; had 2 TDs on kickoff returns, 2 TDs on punt returns. Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.

SHEMAR CRAWFORD

Sr., WR/CB, Houston

Height: 6-5 Weight: 190

The Buzz: Big target made 44 catches for 1,002 yards, 9 TDs; on defense, made 30 tackles, 2 INTs. Class 3A first-team all-state pick.

JAY HAMPTON

Sr., WR, Amory

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180

The Buzz: Led team with 50 catches for 1,066 yards, 11 TDs. Class 3A first-team all-state pick. Mississippi State signee.

JOSEPH HARPER

Sr., LB, Baldwyn

Height: 6-0 Weight: 220

The Buzz: Recorded 70 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and 3 blocked field goals in just 7 games. Class 1A first-team all-state pick.

JOHN AVERY HERROD

Sr., WR/DB, Tupelo Christian

Height: 5-9 Weight: 150

The Buzz: Reliable possession receiver made 59 catches for 940 yards, 15 TDs; on defense, made 23 tackles, 3 INTs. Class 1A first-team all-state pick.

KHI HOLIDAY

Sr., QB/DB, Tupelo Christian

Height: 5-9 Weight: 155

The Buzz: Completed 162 of 270 passes (60%) for 2,859 yards, 41 TDs, 12 INTs; rushed for 1,304 yards, 26 TDs on 153 carries; made 28 tackles, 2 INTs on defense. Class 1A all-state Top Offensive Player.

HUNTER JONES

Sr., QB, Amory

Height: 5-9 Weight: 165

The Buzz: Four-year starter completed 156 of 237 passes (65.8%) for 2,606 yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs; rushed for 283 yards, 3 TDs on 75 carries. Class 3A first-team all-state pick.

J.D. NANNEY

Jr., LB/TE, Booneville

Height: 6-2 Weight: 225

The Buzz: Made team-high 122 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked field goal; on offense, had 5 catches for 51 yards, 2 TDs. Class 3A second-team all-state.

COLTON PLUNK

Sr., RB, East Union

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215

The Buzz: Bruising back rushed for 1,932 yards, 32 TDs on 218 carries; led East Union to its first ever North final. Class 2A first-team all-state pick.

MARCUS THOMAS

Sr., LB, Nettleton

Height: 6-1 Weight: 210

The Buzz: Made 143 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and blocked a punt in 10 games. Class 3A first-team all-state pick.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus