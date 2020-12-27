STEVEN BETTS
Sr., QB/P, East Webster
Height: 6-0 Weight: 205
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,152 yards, 12 TDs on 144 carries; completed 35 of 77 passes (45.5%) for 807 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs; averaged 40.1 yards per punt.
GOLDMAN BUTLER
Sr., RB/LB, Biggersville
Height: 6-0 Weight: 220
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,800 yards, 27 TDs on 215 carries; also completed 15 of 24 passes for 223 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; made 61 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INTs on defense.
T.J. COLOM
Sr., ATH, Walnut
Height: 5-9 Weight: 170
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,609 yards, 31 TDs on 164 carries; made 30 catches for 413 yards, 3 TDs; had 2 TDs on kickoff returns, 2 TDs on punt returns. Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.
SHEMAR CRAWFORD
Sr., WR/CB, Houston
Height: 6-5 Weight: 190
The Buzz: Big target made 44 catches for 1,002 yards, 9 TDs; on defense, made 30 tackles, 2 INTs. Class 3A first-team all-state pick.
JAY HAMPTON
Sr., WR, Amory
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180
The Buzz: Led team with 50 catches for 1,066 yards, 11 TDs. Class 3A first-team all-state pick. Mississippi State signee.
JOSEPH HARPER
Sr., LB, Baldwyn
Height: 6-0 Weight: 220
The Buzz: Recorded 70 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and 3 blocked field goals in just 7 games. Class 1A first-team all-state pick.
JOHN AVERY HERROD
Sr., WR/DB, Tupelo Christian
Height: 5-9 Weight: 150
The Buzz: Reliable possession receiver made 59 catches for 940 yards, 15 TDs; on defense, made 23 tackles, 3 INTs. Class 1A first-team all-state pick.
KHI HOLIDAY
Sr., QB/DB, Tupelo Christian
Height: 5-9 Weight: 155
The Buzz: Completed 162 of 270 passes (60%) for 2,859 yards, 41 TDs, 12 INTs; rushed for 1,304 yards, 26 TDs on 153 carries; made 28 tackles, 2 INTs on defense. Class 1A all-state Top Offensive Player.
HUNTER JONES
Sr., QB, Amory
Height: 5-9 Weight: 165
The Buzz: Four-year starter completed 156 of 237 passes (65.8%) for 2,606 yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs; rushed for 283 yards, 3 TDs on 75 carries. Class 3A first-team all-state pick.
J.D. NANNEY
Jr., LB/TE, Booneville
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225
The Buzz: Made team-high 122 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked field goal; on offense, had 5 catches for 51 yards, 2 TDs. Class 3A second-team all-state.
COLTON PLUNK
Sr., RB, East Union
Height: 6-2 Weight: 215
The Buzz: Bruising back rushed for 1,932 yards, 32 TDs on 218 carries; led East Union to its first ever North final. Class 2A first-team all-state pick.
MARCUS THOMAS
Sr., LB, Nettleton
Height: 6-1 Weight: 210
The Buzz: Made 143 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and blocked a punt in 10 games. Class 3A first-team all-state pick.