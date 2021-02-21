2021 SOFTBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lynsey Barber, 3B/P, Sr., Mantachie

• Batted .532 during 2019 season; had .967 fielding percentage.

Anslee Basham, P, Sr., Mooreville

• Posted 15-5 record, 2.28 ERA with 138 strikeouts in 2019; batted .547.

Hallie Burns, 3B/P, So., Booneville

• Batted .500 with 4 home runs, 28 RBIs in 2019.

Emily Coggin, P/1B, Sr., East Union

• Career .504 hitter with 69 RBIs; has .932 fielding percentage.

Kinsley Gordon, C, Jr., Myrtle

• Career .510 hitter with 10 home runs, 75 RBIs, 70 stolen bases.

Allyson Harrison, P, Sr., South Pontotoc

• Had record of 21-3-2 with a 0.97 ERA, 198 strikeouts in 2019.

Paige Kilgore, P, Sr., Houston

• Had record of 6-0 with 0.46 ERA last season; batted .438.

Paris Lehman, P/3B, Sr., Tupelo

• In 9 games last year, batted .469 with 3 home runs, 15 RBIs; had 4-3 record, 1.70 ERA.

Annie Orman, SS/OF, Sr., West Union

• Returning from knee injury suffered just before start of last season.

Maddie Terrell, C, So., Vardaman

• Career .528 hitter with 15 home runs, 83 RBIs, 39 stolen bases.

